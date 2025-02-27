Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 725 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,152 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AT&T by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,459,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 894,444 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 84,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $26.60 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

