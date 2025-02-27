Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8,399.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NHI opened at $71.20 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on NHI

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.