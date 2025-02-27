Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 287,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $9,897,305. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $304.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

