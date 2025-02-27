Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100,422.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 796,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,476,000 after buying an additional 795,345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,068,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $979,284,000 after buying an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 75,894.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 338,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,473,000 after buying an additional 338,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,308,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,252,274,000 after buying an additional 324,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,031.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $979.28 and a 200-day moving average of $935.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $458.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

