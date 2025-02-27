Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $289,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $338.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.38 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.75 and its 200 day moving average is $333.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

