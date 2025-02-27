Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 6,460 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $402.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

