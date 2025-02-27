Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 824,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.61. Schrödinger has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $32.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.