Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 to $3.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.5 %

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 562,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

