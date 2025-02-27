Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. UBS Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Get Sempra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Sempra has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.