Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $13.10. 203,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 676,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Semrush Trading Down 20.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.11 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,099,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,837,728.50. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 276,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,641.76. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,123 over the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Semrush by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

