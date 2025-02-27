Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 627.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.