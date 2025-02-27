Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $332.32 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

