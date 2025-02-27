Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.