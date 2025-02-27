ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,493,520,000 after purchasing an additional 348,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $941.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,044.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.23. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,106 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

