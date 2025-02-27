SES AI (NYSE:SES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. SES AI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES AI stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. SES AI has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Get SES AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other SES AI news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 194,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $227,517.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,781,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,669.73. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kang Xu sold 27,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,723.73. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 444,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,819.30. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,471 shares of company stock worth $610,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.