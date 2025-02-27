Sezzle’s (SEZL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $377.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $372.00.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sezzle Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $306.23 on Wednesday. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $477.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 9.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.85.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Analysts expect that Sezzle will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $360.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

