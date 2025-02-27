Shariaportfolio Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $474.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.85 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

