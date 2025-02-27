Short Interest in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Drops By 95.5%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FEAM shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

