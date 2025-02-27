Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Grows By 447.2%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 447.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACSAF remained flat at C$51.55 during trading hours on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$38.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.90.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.