Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Grows By 447.2%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 447.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACSAF remained flat at C$51.55 during trading hours on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$38.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.90.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.