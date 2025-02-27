Short Interest in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Drops By 94.1%

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 654,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 442,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 167,223 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 172,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 608,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Aimei Health Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFJK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 1,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Aimei Health Technology has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

