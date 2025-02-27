Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Increases By 385.1%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 385.1% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

ALBKF remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $1.83.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

