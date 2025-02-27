Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Increases By 385.1%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 385.1% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
ALBKF remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $1.83.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.