Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Decreases By 78.9%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMID traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $100.81 million, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.