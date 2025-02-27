Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Rises By 429.7%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 429.7% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

