Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rises By 1,600.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Clariant Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.88. 576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690. Clariant has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.