Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Decreases By 99.9%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNBX remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,562. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CNBX Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.