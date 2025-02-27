Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Decreases By 99.9%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNBX remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,562. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

See Also

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

