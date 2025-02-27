Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Increases By 1,169.5%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 1,169.5% from the January 31st total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 54.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 5,634,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,379. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

