Short Interest in Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Rises By 750.0%

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF remained flat at $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.