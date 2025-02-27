Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Drops By 96.7%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance
STF Tactical Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. 5,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of -1.09.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.
About STF Tactical Growth ETF
The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.
