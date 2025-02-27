Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Expands By 550.0%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

TIKK stock remained flat at $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

