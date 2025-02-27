Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declines By 93.8%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Worley Stock Performance
WYGPY stock remained flat at $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Worley has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.
About Worley
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.