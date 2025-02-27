Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declines By 93.8%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Worley Stock Performance

WYGPY stock remained flat at $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Worley has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

