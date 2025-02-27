Sime Armoyan Acquires 13,100 Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,785.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 25,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Sime Armoyan bought 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sime Armoyan purchased 700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,206.06.

WRG stock opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRG. ATB Capital set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Western Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Western Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

