Simmons Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

