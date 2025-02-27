Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $660.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

