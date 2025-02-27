Simmons Bank Sells 2,284 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 114,179 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

TSN opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

