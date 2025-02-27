Simmons Bank Sells 6,116 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

