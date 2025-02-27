Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in February

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.0 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNLAF remained flat at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

