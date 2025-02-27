Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.08.
About Sino Land
