Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:SKBL) Quiet Period To Expire on March 4th

Skyline Builders Group’s (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 4th. Skyline Builders Group had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 23rd. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Skyline Builders Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Skyline Builders Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Skyline Builders Group stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Skyline Builders Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.30.
About Skyline Builders Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skyline Builders Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Builders Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Builders Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.