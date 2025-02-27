Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

NYSE SNOW opened at $166.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $235.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.94.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,528,625. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,810 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

