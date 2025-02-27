Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.92.

Shares of SNOW opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day moving average is $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $235.66.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,515,900. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,810 shares of company stock worth $63,340,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

