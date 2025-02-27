Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

SHC stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

