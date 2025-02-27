Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Trading Down 8% on Disappointing Earnings

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 151,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 876,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

