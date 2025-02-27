SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lessened by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,942 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,806,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,534,000 after buying an additional 1,008,858 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPLG stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

