SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Convergence Financial LLC owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 468,384 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 450,409 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 381,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 346,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV opened at $80.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

