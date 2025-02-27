SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 178.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $642.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

