Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.52. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 19,479 shares.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 8.76%.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
