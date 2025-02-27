Sprott Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.61% of Fury Gold Mines worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FURY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

