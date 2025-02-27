Sprott Inc. Takes Position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)

Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Vista Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.