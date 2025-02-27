Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 611,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 622,695 shares.The stock last traded at $26.26 and had previously closed at $26.67.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.