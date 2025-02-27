SRN Advisors LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 964.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $263.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

